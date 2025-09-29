Advertisement
NZ dollar still suffering after GDP dip

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Kiwi is still suffering the after-effects of a poor GDP outcome for the June quarter. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand dollar has remained under downward pressure after the release of disappointing June quarter domestic GDP data earlier this month.

Against the US dollar, the Kiwi now trades at around US57.79c, down about US2c from just before the release of data, which showed the economy contracted by 0.9%

