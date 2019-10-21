Economists expect Fonterra's milk price for 2019/20 to come in near the the top of the co-op's range. Photo / Supplied.
Economists' milk price forecasts for the current 2019/20 season have drifted towards the top of Fonterra's wide $6.25 to $7.25/kg range, driven by constrained supply and a significantly lower New Zealand dollar.
Fonterra's milk price for the season just ended came in at a respectable $6.35/kg.
Bank of New Zealandsenior economist Doug Steel said global dairy prices have stabilised over recent months, with a hint of increase.
"The US-China trade tension has been a poor backdrop and has kept us cautious all year, but dairy demand has been firm and generally subdued global milk supply continues to offer fundamental support," Steel said in a commentary.
"Resilience of global dairy prices to offshore uncertainties to date, coupled with a lower NZ dollar sees us revise our 2019/20 milk price forecast up to $7.10/kg (from $6.70)," he said.