“The court found that Cheng deliberately placed the orders for the purpose of increasing the price and/or demand for Rua shares,” the FMA said in a statement.

“Cheng did not file a statement of defence during the proceeding, and so the proceeding progressed by way of formal proof hearing.”

FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland said Cheng’s orders lacked a genuine commercial purpose.

Instead, they were made to boost the price or demand for Rua shares when Cheng held a material shareholding in the company.

“This case and the judge’s ruling are important reminders that trade-based market manipulation can occur when trading through online share brokerage accounts.

“Market manipulation undermines confidence in financial markets because it means investors can’t trust prices or market activity to be genuine.”

Gatland said the FMA took cases of market manipulation seriously.

“We considered Mr Cheng’s conduct warranted a firm response to deter market manipulation.

“Investors should be careful to understand their obligations when trading online, as trading listed shares for disingenuous reasons can result in liability.”