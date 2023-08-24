Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Uncertainty creeps back into NZ sharemarket as it ends day lower

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Air New Zealand gained 1c to 77.5c after completing a $1 billion turnaround in net profit for the year ending June. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand gained 1c to 77.5c after completing a $1 billion turnaround in net profit for the year ending June. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Uncertainty crept back into the New Zealand sharemarket, down more than half a per cent today, despite solid financial results from high-flying Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business