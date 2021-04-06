Website of the Year

Market close: Travel stocks surge on transtasman bubble announcement

4 minutes to read
Stocks benefiting from the introduction of a transtasman travel bubble rose sharply. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Further selling in Contact Energy and Meridian on the New Zealand sharemarket outweighed sharp gains in stocks benefiting from the introduction of a transtasman travel bubble.

There was heavy trading in the leading energy renewable

