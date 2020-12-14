Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sharemarket falls, Freightways hits new record

4 minutes to read

Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Courier and information management company Freightways raced to a new high as the New Zealand sharemarket lost ground, dragged down by leading stock Fisher and Paykel Healthcare.

Trading opened an hour and a half late

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.