Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Pushpay takeover activity adds spice but market wobbles ahead of OCR call

5 minutes to read
Pushpay was the highlight but the overall market was down again. Photo / Greg Bowker

Pushpay was the highlight but the overall market was down again. Photo / Greg Bowker

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The prospect of a Pushpay takeover tussle added some excitement but it didn't stop the New Zealand sharemarket falling more than half a per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index soon fell from its morning highs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.