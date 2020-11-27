Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares edge ahead, F&P Healthcare rebounds

4 minutes to read

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare rebounded strongly, rising $1.46 or 4.49 per cent to $33.95. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Most stocks traded in a narrow price range – except for the rebounding leader Fisher and Paykel Healthcare – in a quiet close to the New Zealand sharemarket for the week.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.