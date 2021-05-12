Website of the Year

Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket falls as investors grow pensive over inflation

Shares in Napier Port ended weaker. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today

Jamie Gray
Business reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand share prices ended weaker on light volume as investors grew pensive about the prospects of inflation and rising bond yields here and around the world.

The S&P/NZX50 index finished at 12,564.21, down 75.85

