Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Mainfreight hits new high; NZX's 'early Santa Claus rally' continues

4 minutes to read

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Global transport operator Mainfreight took its turn to lead the New Zealand sharemarket to greater heights. The recovery since the low days of late March and the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown is now being described as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.