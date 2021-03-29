Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Energy stocks help sharemarket to small gain

4 minutes to read

Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The leading energy stocks Contact and Meridian powered into life to provide the New Zealand sharemarket with a small gain, though the market ran out of puff by the end of the day.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.