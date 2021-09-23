Voyager 2021 media awards


Market close: Crisis aversions overseas help NZ shares to gain

Rubberware company Skellerup Holdings reached a new high, rising 21c or 3.83 per cent to $5.70. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket had a relief rally, like its overseas counterparts, as the United States Federal Reserve remained calm and Chinese property giant Evergrande began making payments on its multi-billion-dollar debt.

The S&P/NZX 50

