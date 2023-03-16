A multinational fast-food retailer is searching for Kiwi talent for their Auckland launch. Photo / Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest fast-food chains is planning to open in Aotearoa, outing itself with ads for top management staff.

The multinational said on its job ads posted to Seek that Kiwis have the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity … to launch a globally loved brand to NZ consumers”.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has not confirmed they are opening in NZ but published two job ads on the recruitment site in late February.

A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line at a Popeye restaurant in Kyle, Texas. Photo / AP

Despite US influence, the ads maintain the company is “all about manaakitanga” (acknowledging respect and hospitality).

With “growth plans as bold as our famous Louisiana-style seasoning”, the ads say, the multinational is asking Kiwis to head up two major full-time leadership positions based in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna.

Popeyes is the second-largest quick-service “chicken concept” food retailer, behind KFC.

Their NZ brand has already chosen a general manager to head up their launch here.

“With connections to the global brand already in place, and an awesome GM appointed - we’re ready to go,” they said.

The burger chain is a subsidiary of Canadian-owned Restaurant Brands International, a multinational fast-food retailer.

Restaurant Brands International’s 2020 annual report said the company had 3,451 restaurants worldwide at the end of that year.

Founded in 1972, Popeyes “distinguish themselves with a unique Louisiana style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice and other regional items,” the report said.

“We’re building a new NZ business which will be soulful, proud, street smart, big-hearted and we want you to join our movement,” Popeyes advertised.

“If you share our love for spice, flavour and real food with heart, get in touch. Y’all ready for this?”

Restaurant Brands’ New Zealand has not confirmed Popeyes’ local launch.

Restaurant Brands International’s other subsidiaries are Burger King and cafe chain Tim Hortons. Their NZ operations own KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Taco Bell, which launched in West Auckland in 2019.

Popeyes’ 2020 global sales revenue was at US$73 million ($117.8m), overtaking international Burger King sales that year. Total income however trailed behind both Tim Hortons and Burger King, coming in at just US$218m.

Last month, the Herald reported the NZ branch’s 38 per cent drop in net profit to $32.1m due to “high inflationary times”.

Sales revenue in New Zealand rose 14.8 per cent to $529.2m on the previous year.

Creedy said its results were severely impacted by inflation and Covid-19.

The company’s reported full-year dividend came in at 16 cents per share for the year ending December 31, 2022.