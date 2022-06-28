Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Mainfreight's big tribute to its global team in 'extraordinary times'

4 minutes to read
Mainfreight operates in 25 countries in five regions around the world. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight operates in 25 countries in five regions around the world. Photo / Supplied

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

In gratitude to its 10,393-strong global team for their efforts working under "unimaginable pressure" last year, Mainfreight has published every one of their names in its new annual report.

The NZX-listed global logistics and transport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.