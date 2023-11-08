Mainfreight has post-pandemic freight frenzy hangover

Mainfreight says the result was tough - but expected.

Mainfreight says the result was tough - but expected.

Global logistics company Mainfreight has posted a slump in net profit and revenue for the first half of the 2024 financial year.

The result is, as widely expected, the outcome of pandemic-driven high freight volumes and rates returning to what have been described as more normal levels.

The NZX-listed Auckland-based company said net profit was down 42.6 per cent to $124.5 million for the half year to September 30.

Profit before tax at $174.8m declined 42.1 per cent on the previous corresponding period.

Revenue fell 21.6 per cent to $2.36 billion. The results are unaudited.

The company will pay a final dividend of 85c per share with payment on December 15.

Employee numbers had fallen by 500 since March but the company attributed that to “natural attrition”.

Adjusted for foreign exchange impact, group revenue was down 23 per cent, profit before tax down 42.5 per cent and net profit reduced by 43 per cent.

The company said the result reflected a downturn in freight demand and reduction in airfreight and ocean freight rates.

Inflation also increased Mainfreight’s costs, and net margins reduced as a consequence, the company said.

“This half-year result to September is one of our toughest, when compared to the prior period,” the company said.

“Whilst this has been well-signalled, we now see a more ‘normalised’ trading environment in front of us.”

While the macro trading environment continued to be slow, Mainfreight’s sales level and opportunities provided confidence along with domestic trade improvements in Australasia, the company said.

Capital expenditure for the 2024 and 2025 financial years would reduce by $113m from previous estimates, from $676m to $563m. This was due to building delays and re-evaluation of development projects.

“We expect our second six months of trading to improve, albeit marginally, and remain confident of our medium to long-term growth prospects,” the company said.

It announced the retirement of chief financial officer Tim Williams, who has been in the role since Mainfreight acquired Daily Freightways in 1984, and prior to that, held finance roles for Daily Freightways for 10 years.

Andrea Fox joined the Herald as a senior business journalist in 2018 and specialises in writing about the dairy industry, agribusiness, exporting and the logistics sector and supply chains.