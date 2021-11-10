Mainfreight half year net profit lifts 79 per cent despite supply chain issues

Mainfreight experienced a 79 per cent lift in profit. Photo / Supplied

Supply chain congestion and lockdowns have failed to put the brakes on the half year financial results of transport and logistics company Mainfreight, which has reported a 79 per cent lift in net profit to $130.8 million.

The NZX-listed global operator reported a 41.4 per cent increase in revenue to $2.27 billion for the six months ended September 30.

Profit before tax was up $79.7m at $181.9m.

The company will pay an interim dividend of 55c per share, an increase of 83.3 per cent on the same period last year.

Managing director Don Braid said the result was pleasing, particularly in light of supply chain congestion and ongoing lockdown disruptions in most of Mainfreight's markets.

Air and ocean revenue in all regions increased due to higher air and sea freight rates and an increase in freight tonnage as a result of market share gains and consumer demand, he said.

Mainfreight's exposure to 26 different countries across five regions provided a significant competitive advantage.

Operating cash flows were $178.4m, down from $188.5m in the previous period. This reflected supply chain congestion and freight rate increases in the air and ocean division, increasing the company's working capital requirements.

Net debt was $115.7m, an increase of $13.5m on the same period last year.

Gearing ratios were stable at 8.8 per cent.

Net capital expenditure totalled $92m. The capital spend expectation for the full financial year ending March 31 2022 was in the range of $208m. A further $290m was estimated for capital expenditure in the 2023 financial year.

The company's network intensification continued to increase its regional coverage in most countries but the unprecedented supply chain congestion and demand had required longer delivery expectations.

Braid said trading post the half-year had continued current financial and volume trends - "at times significantly ahead of the prior year".

"We remain optimistic these levels of activity and growth will continue across our global network for the remainder of this financial year and into the next."

The company would provide a nine-month trading update in mid-February, with full 2022 financial year results out on May 26.