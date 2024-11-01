Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Maersk chief predicts intensifying trade tensions after US elections

By Richard Milne
Financial Times·
3 mins to read
Maersk expects to make an operating profit this year of US$5.2 billion to US$5.7b. Photo / NZME

Maersk expects to make an operating profit this year of US$5.2 billion to US$5.7b. Photo / NZME

Trade tensions will intensify after the US elections amid growing divergence between export flows from China and the US and Europe, according to the chief executive of container shipping group AP Møller-Maersk.

Vincent Clerc told the Financial Times the world’s second-largest container shipping group had been boosted by strong export

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business