Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Lobbyists kick into gear ahead of public finding out how much tax the rich really pay

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Revenue Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Those wary of Labour’s approach towards tax are gearing up for a battle ahead of knowing whether the Government will unveil any changes in the May Budget, or what tax policies the party will take

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business