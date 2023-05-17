Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Wellington hostel fire: Tragedy shows value of catastrophe-planning, CCTV back-ups

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
A fire at the Loafers Lodge in Wellington has claimed the lives of several residents and displaced over 50. Video / NZ Herald

As police enter Loafers Lodge, business security experts say companies increasingly want ways to protect data and CCTV footage if fire or other catastrophes strike.

The hostel fire in Wellington’s Adelaide Rd has and is being treated as a possible arson.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business