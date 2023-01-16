Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Kora fuel card founder Liza Cox-Hancy: ‘In this to help people save money’

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Liza Cox-Hancy, CEO of Kora fuel cards. Photo / Supplied.

Liza Cox-Hancy, CEO of Kora fuel cards. Photo / Supplied.

Liza Cox-Hancy has been in the fuel industry throughout her career, from car leasing to the establishment of the Mobil Smiles loyalty programme.

Her mahi took her to this year’s National Association of Convenience Stores

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business