Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Why banking crisis means cheaper petrol and (maybe) lower mortgage rates

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Fonzie (Henry Winkler) in the infamous shark-jumping episode.

Fonzie (Henry Winkler) in the infamous shark-jumping episode.

OPINION:

If this economic cycle was a Netflix series I’d probably have ditched it by now.

What kind of maniac scriptwriter would throw in a banking crisis at this point?

It has jumped the shark,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business