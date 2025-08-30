Advertisement
Supermarket prices aren’t too high, wages are too low – let’s focus on the real problem – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
Finance Minister Nicola Willis talks to Ryan Bridge on efforts to reform the grocery sector.
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
THE FACTS

  • This week, the Government launched an initiative to encourage more supermarket competition
  • There is a widespread public perception that Kiwi consumers are being ripped off.
  • But price comparisons with international supermarkets don’t always support that

Here’s a thought. I don’t think it will be a popular one.

Maybe New Zealanders aren’t being ripped off by supermarkets, maybe we just don’t earn enough money.

Or to put it another way, we don’t have a cost-of-living crisis; we have a wealth creation crisis.

Save