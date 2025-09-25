Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

New Governor Anna Breman should bring more transparency to the Reserve Bank - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Opinion by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis announces Swedish economist Dr Anna Breman as head of the Reserve Bank. Video / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Anna Breman, new Reserve Bank Governor, emphasises transparency and accountability in monetary policy decision-making.
  • Breman’s approach at Sweden’s Riksbank involved attributing comments and votes, enhancing trust and understanding.
  • Economists welcome potential transparency improvements at the Bank, highlighting past issues with forecasting and communication.

New Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman comes from a central bank that prides itself on transparency.

That could potentially bring a major change to the way the RBNZ handles its monetary policy decision-making.

At Sweden’s Riksbank, the Monetary Policy Committee members’ comments are attributed in the minutes of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save