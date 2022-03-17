Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Liam Dann: GDP underwhelms, points to tougher year ahead

New Zealand's construction industry rebounded quickly after Omicron.

Liam Dann
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

New Zealand's economic performance in the last quarter of 2021 wasn't terrible.

At 3 per cent growth it beat the Reserve Bank's forecasts of 2.3 per cent.

That took the annual growth rate for the

