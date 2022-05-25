Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Bad news for borrowers as Reserve Bank gets tough on inflation

3 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Okay, first the bad news.

If you already thought your mortgage rate was heading to scary heights then yesterday's tough-talking Monetary Policy Statement just made things worse.

The double - 50-basis-point - hike

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.