Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lessons from a ‘hell of a decade’ - Malcolm Johns on how Christchurch Airport coped with crisis

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
Former Christchurch Airport CEO Malcolm Johns. Photo / Supplied

Former Christchurch Airport CEO Malcolm Johns. Photo / Supplied

Former Christchurch Airport boss Malcolm Johns says resilience comes from being prepared for low-probability disasters, and also having a plan to cope with the next crisis, knowing that could hit at the same time.

And

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business