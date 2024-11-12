The Commerce Commission labelled Eagle MAN's breaches unacceptable. Photo / 123RF

Christchurch-based lender Eagle MAN Loans has been ordered to pay a $200,000 pecuniary penalty for providing high-cost loans which breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

In some instances customers were charged an interest rate of 182.5% per annum, on top of credit and default fees, the Commerce Commission said.

It’s the commission’s first case enforcing rules applying to high-cost lenders as part of the CCCFA.

Commerce Commission deputy chairwoman Anne Callinan warned there were extra requirements lenders must meet for high-cost loans.

“Loans that have an interest rate of over 50%, and in Eagle MAN’s case over 100%, can push consumers into debt spirals that are very difficult to get out of and cause a lot of harm to consumers and their families,” Callinan said.