Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Leap in KiwiRail's $100,000-plus earners fuel claim executive pay at the SOE 'out of control'

5 minutes to read
Former chief executive Greg Miller left the company suddenly in late November citing the distraction of allegations in the media about the workplace culture under his leadership. Photo / Alex Burton

Former chief executive Greg Miller left the company suddenly in late November citing the distraction of allegations in the media about the workplace culture under his leadership. Photo / Alex Burton

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

The number of employees at state-owned KiwiRail earning more than $100,000 jumped by more than 450 in the 2021 financial year, bringing the total number at this level to 1749.

The company employed 4200 people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.