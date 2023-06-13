Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The missing Employment Relations Authority member: Law Society, Opposition slam case logjam

Matt Nippert
By
3 mins to read
National's workplace relations spokesman Paul Goldsmith said there were "enormous delays to justice right across the sector". Photo / Mark Mitchell

National's workplace relations spokesman Paul Goldsmith said there were "enormous delays to justice right across the sector". Photo / Mark Mitchell

The case of the disappearing Employment Relations Authority member has drawn concern from both the Opposition and the Law Society that the unprecedented walkout was adding further delays to New Zealand’s already-teetering job mediation service.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business