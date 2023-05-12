Voyager 2022 media awards
Latitude hack: Thousands of requests to replace driver licences after Genoapay, Gem customer data breached

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
The disastrous data breach affected millions of people including customers of Genoapay. Photo / Dean Purcell

Thousands of Kiwis have requested replacement driver licences after the disastrous Latitude Financial data breach.

A Wellington customer who had her data stolen in the March 12 hack said the situation was disturbing.

“Everything I

