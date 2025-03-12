Last-minute reprieve for parts of Callaghan Innovation

By Mary Argue for RNZ
The Government is ramping up the transition to a new science system, with major shake-ups now due to happen this year, and an 11th hour reprieve for parts of Callaghan Innovation.
The changes are part of the Government’s overhaul of the science sector which will see Crown Research Institutes merge into new Public Research Organisations (PROs) and Crown-owned entity, Callaghan Innovation, disestablished.
Callaghan scientists facing redundancy said they had been left in the lurch by the changes, highlighting the gap between losing funding mid-year and the original 12-18 months signalled for the PROs to be formed.
But in an announcement on Wednesday, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti said he expected the new organisations to be up-and-running by October this year, with formal legislation to follow in 2026.