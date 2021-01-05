Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Landlords, tenants must read: wide sweeping tenancy law reform coming next month

5 minutes to read

Kris Faafoi announced the changes two years ago. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Revolutionary tenancy law reform, passed by the previous coalition Government, comes into effect in four weeks' time, affecting about 600,000 properties which are home to around 1.5 million New Zealanders.

From Thursday, February 11, the

one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.