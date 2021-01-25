Voyager 2022 media awards
Landlords in $180b sector worry: Can tenants paint after next month's law change?

Anne Gibson
5 mins to read
“This is the joys of being a landlord”. Video revels tenants abandoning property in shocking condition. Video / YouTube / Real TV

Landlords are worried about tenants asking to paint their rental properties after of the biggest tenancy law overhaul in 35 years is activated next month.

Investors in the $180 billion sector are wondering whether a

