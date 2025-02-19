Advertisement
Landlord Precinct Properties gains from return-to-office trend with profit up

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An artist's impression of plans for two new towers on the Downtown Carpark site. These are gold in colour and slightly to the left of the centre of this image. Photo / Precinct Properties

Listed $3.3 billion real estate investment and development business Precinct Properties pushed up operating profit in the latest half-year, citing a return-to-office trend and confirmed full-year dividend guidance.

The company, which owns a multi-billion dollar portfolio, made $76.6 million operating profit before expenses in the half-year to December

Latest from Business

