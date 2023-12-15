Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Labour’s record - so much spent, so little achieved - Steven Joyce

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Labour sprayed money around but achieved little. Photo / 123RF

Labour sprayed money around but achieved little. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

It’s enough to make you cry. As someone who had the opportunity to help with building some significant infrastructure in broadband, roading and rail during the term of the Key/English Government, watching what has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business