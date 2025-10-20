Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins joins Herald NOW to answer questions on the Future Fund Policy and inflation. Video / Herald NOW

Labour leader Chris Hipkins unable to say which businesses would benefit from new wealth fund

Labour leader Chris Hipkins would not provide an example of a business that would benefit from their new wealth fund when quizzed by HeraldNOW’s Ryan Bridge.

Hipkins unveiled his party’s first economic policy before the 2026 election yesterday – a New Zealand Future Fund, intended to take the dividends of some Crown assets and redistribute them into New Zealand businesses in the hopes of creating new jobs.

Speaking to Bridge, Hipkins said the Government’s existing commercial assets would get the fund started.

“We haven’t been specific about which ones, but clearly our existing state-owned enterprises, mixed ownership model companies, would be at the top of the list for businesses that we would look to transfer into the future fund alongside the initial capital injection of $200 million.”

Hipkins confirmed there would be “scope” provided by the Government, when Bridge asked if the fund could help industries create drones for warfare as one example.