Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Labour leader Chris Hipkins unable to say which businesses would benefit from new wealth fund

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins joins Herald NOW to answer questions on the Future Fund Policy and inflation. Video / Herald NOW

Labour leader Chris Hipkins would not provide an example of a business that would benefit from their new wealth fund when quizzed by HeraldNOW’s Ryan Bridge.

Hipkins unveiled his party’s first economic policy before the 2026 election yesterday – a New Zealand Future Fund, intended to take the dividends of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save