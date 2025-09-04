Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kylin Scaffolding Limited sentenced over scaffolding collapse onto a Remuera road

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Dashcam footage captures the moment scaffolding collapses on Peach Parade in Remuera today, landing on a vehicle and narrowly missing another. Video / Supplied

WorkSafe New Zealand says it was “miraculous” a nine-metre-high scaffolding collapse onto a busy Auckland road didn’t end in tragedy.

Kylin Scaffolding Limited was ordered to pay $8500 after pleading guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 over the January 2024 incident.

The dramatic collapse, WorkSafe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save