Dashcam footage captures the moment scaffolding collapses on Peach Parade in Remuera today, landing on a vehicle and narrowly missing another. Video / Supplied

WorkSafe New Zealand says it was “miraculous” a nine-metre-high scaffolding collapse onto a busy Auckland road didn’t end in tragedy.

Kylin Scaffolding Limited was ordered to pay $8500 after pleading guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 over the January 2024 incident.

The dramatic collapse, WorkSafe said, saw drivers swerving to avoid injury or death as scaffolding used for townhouses being built on the boundary of the Ellerslie Racecourse fell into the path of cars along Remuera’s Peach Parade. Three workers were also nearby at the time.

“How this collapse did not end in tragedy is nothing short of miraculous,” said Brad Duggan, WorkSafe’s northern regional manager.

A WorkSafe investigation found the scaffold was effectively free-standing and lacked the minimum safety features to anchor it.