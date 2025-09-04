A witness described the sturcture as “starting to curl like a wave” before it came down onto the road.
“Our official guidelines are clear that rakers, ties, and risk assessments are essential, not optional,” Duggan said.
WorkSafe said Kylin Scaffolding Limited did not conduct a risk assessment for the roadside scaffolding or for its installation without rakers.
At the time of the collapse, WorkSafe noted, the company’s operations manager was qualified to design, construct, alter and dismantle the scaffold.
The company was unable to explain the safety shortcomings to WorkSafe investigators.
“It is extremely disappointing that Kylin Scaffolding Limited failed to ensure that this structure was safe, and followed industry standards and guidance,” Duggan said.
“This was a seriously deficient set up, and a blatant risk to public safety. Businesses must manage their health and safety risks, and where they do not, WorkSafe will take action.”