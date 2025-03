Winston Peters meets US Secretary of State in Washington DC and negotiations over the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire continue. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

By RNZ

Kmart is recalling an Anko-branded glass pickle jar that it says can break or explode.

The recall applies to products sold between February 2023 and the start of this month.

Kmart said the glass flip pickle jar could break when used to store certain fruit or vegetables in liquid.

“Fermented food stored in affected products can build up gas and cause the jar to explode or make the lid difficult to remove.”