Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

KiwiSaver hardship reveals hidden cost of this economic downturn – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

More people are withdrawing their KiwiSaver funds for hardship reasons as the economic downturn stretches out. Photo / 123rf

More people are withdrawing their KiwiSaver funds for hardship reasons as the economic downturn stretches out. Photo / 123rf

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • KiwiSaver members withdrew over $470 million for hardship in the past year, a 56.6% increase.
  • More than $1.3 billion has been withdrawn for hardship in the past five years.
  • The growing withdrawals could result in over $5b missing from retirement funds by 2045.

As this painfully protracted period of economic downturn drags on, the costs continue to mount.

One of those is the multibillion-dollar hit that financial hardship is dealing to the country’s future retirement savings.

It’s a cost that won’t be realised for decades to come but given the enormous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save