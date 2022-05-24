Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwibank makes biggest branding investment in a decade

5 minutes to read
Kiwibank are making their first major branding shift in twenty years. Video / Kiwibank

Kiwibank are making their first major branding shift in twenty years. Video / Kiwibank

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host/Columnist - NZ Herald

Kiwibank's biggest branding splurge in a decade will change the look and feel of the bank across the country.

"The change is a significant one," Kiwibank general manager of brand and marketing Simon Hoffmann told

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.