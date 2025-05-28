Stephen said the bank figured its Airpoints credit card schemes “are no longer the most effective way to achieve” value for its customers.

The regulatory and economic landscape had changed significantly over the last decade, impacting the value and viability of the scheme, he said.

Kiwibank customers will now have to spend more money to earn Airpoints dollars.

Interchange fees paid on transactions, charged by the bank that issued the card to a merchant’s bank receiving the funds, were reduced in 2022. The Commerce Commission introduced new pricing standards under the Retail Payment Systems Act to lower the fees.

Kiwibank said it had meant some increased costs had been passed on to cardholders and a significant portion was covered by card issuers.

The Commerce Commission has proposed lowering the fee further, with a decision likely by the end of July.

Stephen said the alternative to ending the rewards scheme would have been reducing the points-accrual rate or increasing interest rates, decisions the bank did not think would be in its customers’ best interest.

“Kiwibank prioritises investment that provides value to the greatest number of customers. After a thorough review, we concluded that these products are no longer the most effective way to achieve this,” Stephen said.

“The alternative to closing the products would be to reduce the rate at which points are earned or to pass on increased costs through higher interest rates – options we believe are neither fair nor in customers’ best interests, as it would mean that customers who do not repay their balance in full every month would further subsidise rewards for those who do."

Stephen said the bank’s new Platinum Visa rewards and benefits would include a lower interest rate and more interest-free days. The card also offers international travel insurance and new domestic travel insurance.

“Based on customer feedback about what they would value in a new card, our enhanced Platinum Visa now offers a range of benefits that reflect this,” he said.

Stephen said Kiwibank also offered a Zero Visa card, with no annual fee and a competitive 12.90% a year interest rate.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.