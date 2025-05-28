Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwibank ends Airpoints credit card rewards: State-owned bank says higher costs hit scheme

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Personal Finance with Forsyth Barr: May 28th 2025. Video / Herald NOW
  • Kiwibank is ending its Airpoints credit card rewards due to rising costs and regulation changes.
  • Cardholders can earn Airpoints until October 31, then will be moved to the new Platinum Visa.
  • The new card offers a lower interest rate, more interest-free days and travel insurance benefits.

Kiwibank is ending its Airpoints credit card rewards, which it says is due to increasing costs and regulation changes.

Kiwibank chief customer officer Mark Stephen said the state-owned bank’s new Platinum Visa would make up for the loss of Airpoints.

Cardholders will be able to earn Airpoints until October 31

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business