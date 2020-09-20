Kiwi school pupils to get free access to NZ Herald Premium

School kids throughout the country will now have access to the Herald's Premium content. Photo / Duncan Brown

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced New Zealand secondary, intermediate and primary school pupils and their teachers will be given free classroom access to the NZ Herald’s Premium digital news subscription service.

Since launching in April last year, the number of New Zealanders accessing NZ Herald Premium news content has climbed to more than 82,000.

“We’ve been delighted that so many New Zealanders have shown the value they place on quality journalism by supporting our newsrooms through their Premium subscriptions,” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

“Offering the more than 800,000 school-age Kiwis and more than 60,000 teachers classroom access to the best journalism New Zealand has to offer, is our way of saying thank you.”

New readers seeking journalism they can trust have been reading the New Zealand Herald in record numbers. Readership of the New Zealand Herald in the 12 months to June jumped 16 per cent on the same period last year to 546,000 daily readers. The New Zealand Herald’s weekly readers now total just under 1 million New Zealanders.