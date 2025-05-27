Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwi maker of Boring Oat Milk lands major Australian supermarket deal

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Boring Oat Milk has landed a distribution deal with Woolworths in Australia.

Boring Oat Milk has landed a distribution deal with Woolworths in Australia.

  • Boring Oat Milk has rolled out in more than 1000 Woolworths supermarkets in Australia.
  • Boring will be stocked in 953 supermarkets and 80 metro locations.
  • The company was founded in 2021.

Kiwi plant-based oat milk company Boring has secured a distribution deal with Australia’s largest supermarket chain Woolworths.

Boring will supply 95% of Woolworths sites in Australia – including 953 supermarkets and 80 metro locations with its Original and Barista oat milk varieties.

Founder Morgan Maw said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business