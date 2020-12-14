Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi-Indian migrants' contribution to NZ economy assessed at $10 billion

5 minutes to read

Indians are a growing part of New Zealand's diverse inhabitants, making up 5 per cent of the population. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Sandeep Singh

A new report has revealed that Kiwi-Indian community's contribution to New Zealand's economy has peaked at $10 billion in 2019.

The report titled Economic Contribution of NZ Indians in New Zealand – $10 billion and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.