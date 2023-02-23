Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Kitea Health raises $6m as its implant nears human trials

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Kitea Health COO Natalia Lopez on her firm's implantable medtech. Video / Icehouse Ventures Showcase 2022

Kitea Health COO Natalia Lopez on her firm's implantable medtech. Video / Icehouse Ventures Showcase 2022

Auckland-based med-tech Kitea Health has raised $6 million in a seed round as its sensor implant nears human trials.

Founder and chief executive Simon Malpas says Kitea’s tiny implant can be used to monitor fluid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business