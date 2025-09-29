A security guard at a Kitchen Things store in Newmarket, Auckland, on the day the company went into receivership. Photo / Jason Dorday

Out-of-pocket Kitchen Things staff have been paid their wages after the embattled upmarket appliance retail chain collapsed last month.

The Herald reported at the time how staff turned up to work to find they no longer had a job after the company went into voluntary administration and receivership on August 20.

Kitchen Things and its related entities have since gone into liquidation owing creditors more than $16.6 million, according to an administrator’s report.

Stephen Keen of Grant Thornton said recoveries made selling off stock had allowed for the 130 staff to be paid the maximum entitlement of $31,820 per employee before tax and other deductions like KiwiSaver and student loans.

“We’re really pleased with this result,” Keen said.