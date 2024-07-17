Buses can in theory be charged quickly, or “zapped” over 30 minutes but most are charged over a few hours, usually overnight in off-peak periods.
“If we were to zap all of them at once over half an hour, nobody in the neighbourhood would be having a cup of tea, and we would literally be in trouble with [Auckand power distributor] Vector, so it would be in breach of contract.
“What we try to do with all our depots is to find a sweet spot.”
He said charging comes down to assessing what the vehicle needs and when it needs it.
“We want to do it slowly and off-peak if we can.”
The logistics of running an electric depot versus a diesel one are complex.
“All of a sudden we are in a regime now where it’s more like an airline when you need the right fuel loading for what the vehicle is going to be doing,” he said.
“If you get that wrong, then operationally you are in trouble.”
Getting it wrong can mean a fine from Vector or a breach of contract agreements with AT.
Elsewhere in New Zealand about 10% to 15% per cent of Kinetic’s fleet is electric.