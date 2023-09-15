Kim Hill retiring, RNZ starts hunt for replacement

Radio NZ broadcaster Kim Hill has won multiple NZ Radio Awards. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Broadcaster Kim Hill is retiring from her weekend show after 38 years with Radio New Zealand.

The radio station announced Hill’s departure this afternoon.

“It is time for a change for me,” Hill said. “I look forward to having a break.”

Hill joined RNZ in 1985 and presented several key programmes, most recently Saturday Morning with Kim Hill since 2002.

She was also a popular fill-in presenter on Morning Report, RNZ added.

Hill’s final Saturday Morning show will be on Saturday November 25.

“The search for a new Saturday Morning host will commence soon,” RNZ said.

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said Hill was incomparable as a broadcaster.

“Our audiences trust and love her deeply. Her work over many years at RNZ has provided listeners with immense pleasure and enlightenment. She is a national taonga and we are all going to miss her Saturday Morning show incredibly,” Thompson said.

“I am so pleased she will be doing some work for us next year after she has had a break.”

He added: “Kim will continue to do some work for RNZ in 2024 and is working with us on some ideas for a series of in-depth interviews. We are delighted and will have more to say about that in the new year.”