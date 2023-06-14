Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kate MacNamara: Provincial Growth - fund of the long black cloud

Kate MacNamara
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand First's Shane Jones makes PGF announcement in Whangarei. Photo / Tania Whyte

New Zealand First's Shane Jones makes PGF announcement in Whangarei. Photo / Tania Whyte

OPINION

The Auditor General’s review of the final $640 million spent through the Provincial Growth Fund has sealed that particular kitty’s poor reputation as a large sack of public money paid out in the shadow

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business