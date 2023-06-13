Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Juha Saarinen: Where could Apple’s next focus be - AI or gaming?

Juha Saarinen
By
5 mins to read
There are strong indications that Apple is eyeing up the gaming market more thoroughly. Photo / 123RF

There are strong indications that Apple is eyeing up the gaming market more thoroughly. Photo / 123RF

The Vision Pro headset stole the limelight at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which was to be expected as the mixed reality tech has been talked about for so many years now.

Vision Pro is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business